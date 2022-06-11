Ingham County’s 2022 Summer Concert Series kicks off

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The sound of a guitar on stage in Ingham County means summer is back.

The band “Full House” took the stage at Ingham County’s free Summer Concert Series Friday night. “Full House” specializes in 70′s 80′s and 90′s hits.

This was the second concert of year at the Lake Lansing Bandshell.

People who were there told News 10 it’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors and live music. Miki Della-Moretta said she was excited about the extra guests she gets to take with her for the 2022 event.

“It’s always a wonderful evening, great music everyone’s so friendly, everyone’s having a good time,” she said. “This year we’re allowed to bring our dogs with us.”

You can enjoy the summer concert series every Friday at the Lake Lansing Park for the rest of the summer.

Next week’s concert will feature Roadside Attraction playing classic party music.

