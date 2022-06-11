Advertisement

Five killed in California Marine aircraft crash identified

A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding, but there were no immediate details about those on board, the military said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified five people who died when their Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed during training in the California desert.

The pilots were identified Friday as captains Nicholas Losapio of New Hampshire and John Sax of California.

Also killed were three tiltrotor crew chiefs: Cpl. Nathan Carlson of Illinois; Cpl. Seth Rasmuson of Wyoming and Lance Cpl. Evan Strickland of New Mexico.

The MV-22 Osprey went down Wednesday afternoon during training in a remote area in Imperial County. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley
FBI: Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley arrested, home searched relating to Jan. 6
Police are looking for an attempted package thief who cracked their head on a porch pillar,...
VIDEO: Attempted package thief in Meridian Township hits head on porch pillar, collapses, drops packages, flees
A 2-year-old boy was shot in Lansing on June 9, 2022.
2-year-old boy wounded in Lansing shooting expected to survive
Video captures driver fleeing Michigan State Police, rollover collision
Video captures rollover collision as driver flees Michigan State Police
As gas prices continue to rise, Michiganders warned to not drive with an empty gas tank

Latest News

President Joe Biden is visiting New Mexico to talk about his administration’s efforts to tackle...
Biden facing fire and anger during New Mexico visit
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after the Warriors defeated the Boston...
Curry scores 43 to beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2
President Joe Biden bantered with Jimmy Kimmel during his first in-person appearance on a talk...
Biden tells Democratic donors “we need two more senators”
Chlorine supply chain problems could impact summer plans for Michiganders