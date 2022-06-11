Early morning crash in Lansing causes severe damage to vehicles, drivers avoid major injury

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating an early morning crash at Waverly and Holmes Roads in Lansing.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Right now police aren’t saying what lead up to the crash, but both vehicles involved were badly damaged.

Firefighters at the scene told News 10 that, despite the severity of the damage to the vehicles, everyone is expected to be okay.

