Early morning crash in Lansing causes severe damage to vehicles, drivers avoid major injury

Police investigating early morning crash in Lansing
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating an early morning crash at Waverly and Holmes Roads in Lansing.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Right now police aren’t saying what lead up to the crash, but both vehicles involved were badly damaged.

Firefighters at the scene told News 10 that, despite the severity of the damage to the vehicles, everyone is expected to be okay.

