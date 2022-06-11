Crash near US-127 bridge construction project
VEVAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A truck and a second vehicle collided Saturday at West Barnes Road in Vevay Township.
The crash occurred around 12 p.m. near an area of construction by US-127, part of bridge repair project that began Friday night. Construction lasted through Saturday afternoon.
News 10 was alerted by a viewer email that the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) was spotted at the scene of a collision between a truck and a second vehicle.
ICSO representatives said a 63-year-old Mason man was traveling eastbound on Barnes Road when his pickup truck collided with a vehicle traveling southbound on Hull Road, driven by a 48-year-old Jackson man.
“The pickup truck rolled before coming to rest,” they wrote in an email. “The 63-year-old male was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.”
The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team investigated the crash. They’re asking anyone with information to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.
