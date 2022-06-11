Chlorine supply chain problems could impact summer plans for Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With summer around the corner, people are excited to cool off next to the pool, but some are having a hard time getting the chemicals needed to open them up.

A pool supply store in Lansing told News 10 they had just receive a handful of product, but they weren’t expecting to get their hands on anymore for months. Another store in Jackson said they’ve been lucky enough to have stuff on hand, but they understand the struggle others are going through.

Jeanne Schneider is the co-owner of Pool Productions in Jackson.

“It’s been difficult,” Schneider said. “Supply chain issues have been a challenge.”

Schneider said BioGuard supplies 40% of the nation’s pool supply companies with Trichlor, a chlorine product. In April 2021, a fire burnt their Louisiana plant to the ground, which caused a massive shortage. Combined with the supply chain issues and labor shortages, it’s been difficult for people to stock up.

“The facility was compromised, which sparked a fire which burned for nearly three days,” Schneider said. “It burned up 800 tons of Trichlor, which is a type of chlorine. So it has had a ripple effect throughout the industry.”

To add insult to injury, Schneider said the demand is higher due to the pandemic.

“More people are spending time at home, so they want more recreational products like pools and hot tubs,” Schneider said. “Personally that’s pretty hard because everybody that comes in for years we’ve built our business and have tried to have plenty of things in stock for everybody.”

She said even though some chlorine products have been hard to stock, they have other options that they’ve been able to substitute in order to make it work for their customers.

