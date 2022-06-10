Advertisement

Your Health: Advanced tech may enable better reading

Your Health: Advanced tech may enable better reading
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When you have vision problems, you get a prescription to help you see better, but could a prescription help you read better?

From computer screens to tablets to your phone, digital reading is embedded into every aspect of our lives.

“How well you read is really your ability to perform in the world,” said Dr. Ben D. Sawyer. “I was walking through my career reading in a format that slows me down by, personally, about 15-20%”

And how you see the words on the screen can make a difference and researchers are using vision science to find your best reading format.

“What our research is showing is that when it comes to digital reading, there are formats in which people can read more proficiently,” said Stephanie Day.

Using a test that is similar to an eye vision exam, researchers had participants read passages in different fonts, font sizes and line spacing. Then the participants answered questions to test their comprehension.

“By looking at speed and comprehension, we’re able to identify which format actually helped them the most,” Sawyer said.

Early results show creating an individual text format can speed up some adults’ reading by more than 25% and could cut reading times in half. The researchers are using this test on a trial with elementary school students.

“We’re hoping that we can see even greater boosts for kids who are struggling readers or who have things like dyslexia,” Day said.

Once the best format is determined, the goal is to automatically carry that reading prescription with you to all digital devices.

