Whitmer to sign bill funding security at schools to protect students, funds mental health support

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign a bipartisan bill that makes a historical investment in school safety by completely funding risk assessments and critical incidence mapping to help protect students and create safety plans in the event of an emergency.

House Bill 6012, which can be read in full HERE, also fully funds the resources needed to hire mental health professionals, improves security measures, and provides additional opportunities for Oxford Community Schools.

“This bill represents a true collaboration between the legislature, my office, community members, and school leadership to make sure our schools have the tools they need to protect students in cases of school shootings or other critical incidents,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Today we are also proud to deliver necessary resources to Oxford Community Schools so they can hire more mental health staff and offer additional learning time to their students as they recover from the horrific shooting last year. I know we can continue working together to make sure we are supporting our students, including improving public safety measures to keep violent criminals out of our schools and off our streets, funding effective law enforcement solutions, and storing firearms safely. Let’s get it done.”

On Wednesday, the mother of one of the students killed at Oxford High School in November spoke about the importance of mental health following the tragedy that took her daughter.

More: ‘Do I feel sorry for him? 100%. I do.’ - Mother of Oxford shooting victim sues officials, saying they could have avoided the tragedy

“We carefully listened to the needs expressed by Oxford and worked with them to provide the tools they need to recover from the lasting impact of the tragedy that students, staff, and the building itself withstood,” said the bills sponsor, State Representative Pamela Hornberger (R-Chesterfield), who is a former public school teacher. “This funding plan will help obtain and retain mental health professionals necessary to help with trauma response, help cover legal and public relations costs, provide enhanced security features, cover costs for damage to school property during the shooting, and more.”

House Bill 6012

Next: Michigan teachers want something to be done about learning loss

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.