WATCH NOW: Now Desk Morning Edition - Jan. 6 hearings, GOP candidate arrested, Lyoya decision, senior forklift races, and more
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to take a look at the forecast and when the heat returns.
Plus Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells check in with what’s trending this morning and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.!
More:
- Temperatures Soar Next Week
- FBI: Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley arrested, home searched relating to Jan. 6
- Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’
- Police officer charged with murder in Patrick Lyoya’s death -- Will a jury agree?
- A popcorn shortage might be just around the corner
- Where has all the Sriracha gone?
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.