Video captures rollover collision as driver flees Michigan State Police

DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan State Police said they are seeing a growing trend in drivers not pulling over for traffic stops.

The department said these drivers are putting themselves and others at risk. One of the more recent cases resulted in a rollover crash on a Detroit freeway early Friday morning.

According to authorities, the incident happened on the John C. Lodge Freeway just after 3:30 a.m. Police said a trooper was in the service drive near Meyer Road when he was passed by a speeding white Chevrolet Camaro.

Police said the trooper’s radar device clocked the Camaro at 80 miles per hour.

Authorities said the trooper turned on his lights and attempted to stop the Camaro, which entered the Lodge Freeway. The driver lost control of the vehicle, rolled over and slid “several hundred feet.”

Police said the driver attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended by the trooper. He was transported to a hospital for a blood draw.

No injuries were reported.

Had the driver stopped, police said he would have been charged with a misdemeanor, but now he is likely to be charged with a felony.

