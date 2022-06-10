Advertisement

VIDEO: Attempted package thief in Meridian Township hits head on porch pillar, collapses, drops packages, flees

‘The porch won’
Attempted package thief in Meridian Township hits head on porch pillar, collapses, drops packages
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying an attempted package thief.

According to authorities, the suspect is wanted in connection with an attempted theft of packages from a porch. A doorbell camera captured the attempted thief headbutt a brick pillar on the porch as they bent over to pick up packages, collapse onto the porch, get back up and attempt to take the packages before dropping them and running off on foot.

“This time the porch won,” Meridian Township Police said in a post on social media.

The timestamp on the footage said the incident happened a little after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Video of the bungled package theft can be seen in the player above.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Republican candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley
FBI: Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley arrested, home searched relating to Jan. 6
As gas prices continue to rise, Michiganders warned to not drive with an empty gas tank
The fire was reported just before 3 am Thursday 6/9/2022
Crews respond to large structure fire in Holt
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County highway crash
Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
‘Justice was served’ -- Lansing woman sentenced in fatal Jackson County shooting

Latest News

Attempted package thief in Meridian Township hits head on porch pillar, collapses, drops packages
Oil spill closes shipping between Lake Superior, Lake Huron
The bill would require all high school graduates in Michigan to take a personal finance class.
Michigan House passes bill requiring personal finance high school class
Michigan House passes bill requiring personal finance high school class