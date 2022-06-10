VIDEO: Attempted package thief in Meridian Township hits head on porch pillar, collapses, drops packages, flees

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying an attempted package thief.

According to authorities, the suspect is wanted in connection with an attempted theft of packages from a porch. A doorbell camera captured the attempted thief headbutt a brick pillar on the porch as they bent over to pick up packages, collapse onto the porch, get back up and attempt to take the packages before dropping them and running off on foot.

“This time the porch won,” Meridian Township Police said in a post on social media.

The timestamp on the footage said the incident happened a little after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Video of the bungled package theft can be seen in the player above.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

