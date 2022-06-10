Advertisement

Vaccine rollout plan already underway for children under 5

Last week, 10 million vaccine doses were made available to preorder for children under 5 and millions more will be ready to go in the coming weeks. (CNN, STANFORD MEDICINE, WHITE HOUSE, PFIZER, MODERNA)
By Mandy Gaither
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5 could start as early as the week of June 20. But as parents wait for a final decision on vaccines for this age group, a rollout plan is already underway.

It’s what many parents have been waiting for: the protection of a COVID-19 vaccine for young children.

“Realistically, it means we could see shots in arms in kids under 5 as early as the week of June 20,” Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said.

Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisers are set to meet next week to discuss authorizing emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years old and Pfizer’s vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years of age.

Pending those decisions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make final recommendations about the vaccines.

But before that happens, the White House says it’s planning for all scenarios.

Last week, 10 million vaccine doses were made available to preorder for children under 5 and millions more will be ready to go in the coming weeks.

“This approach allows us to seed communities with enough vaccine, so that it is readily accessible and equitably distributed across the country,” said Dawn O’Connell, Health and Human Services assistant secretary for preparedness and response.

While most parents are expected to seek a vaccine from their pediatrician, a senior administration official says additional vaccine clinics and sites will be set up at easy-to-access locations. This would include pharmacies, schools, children’s hospitals, diaper banks, community health centers, clinics, museums, libraries and organizations serving minority communities across the country.

The White House says it’s partnering with state and local governments, health care providers, federal pharmacy partners, national and community-based organizations, and others to ship and distribute vaccines across the country.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley
FBI: Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley arrested, home searched relating to Jan. 6
As gas prices continue to rise, Michiganders warned to not drive with an empty gas tank
The fire was reported just before 3 am Thursday 6/9/2022
Crews respond to large structure fire in Holt
Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart.
Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart
A 2-year-old boy was shot in Lansing on June 9, 2022.
2-year-old boy stable after shooting in Lansing

Latest News

FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
Nessel will be joined by State Representative Amos O’Neal and Saginaw’s mayor Brenda Moore.
AG Nessel in Saginaw to highlight voter suppression
Temps soar soon, a tanker fire, an oil spill, Johnny Depp’s new album, and chicken for under a...
Now Desk Afternoon Edition - June 10, 2022
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden visiting LA port as high inflation persists as threat
Michigan State University assistant basketball coach Mike Garland has announced his retirement.
MSU assistant basketball coach retires after 40 years of coaching, 22 with Spartans