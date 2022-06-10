Advertisement

US-127 in Mason to close overnight due to bridge demolition

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is shutting down a portion of US-127 Friday night to demolish a bridge.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

The closure will start at Cover Road, between Bellvue and Barnes roads, at 8 p.m.

It’s part of a multi-year resurfacing and bridge repair project in Ingham County. Construction is expected to last through Saturday afternoon.

More information on the project can be found on MDOT’s official website here.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Republican candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley
FBI: Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley arrested, home searched relating to Jan. 6
As gas prices continue to rise, Michiganders warned to not drive with an empty gas tank
A 2-year-old boy was shot in Lansing on June 9, 2022.
2-year-old boy wounded in Lansing shooting expected to survive
The fire was reported just before 3 am Thursday 6/9/2022
Crews respond to large structure fire in Holt
Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart.
Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart

Latest News

Michigan State University Police
Michigan State University student’s death leads to hazing charges
Michigan State University ranked in sustainability
Michigan State University ranked in sustainability
US-127 closes for bridge repair
US-127 closes for bridge repair
A 2-year-old boy was shot in Lansing on June 9, 2022.
2-year-old boy wounded in Lansing shooting expected to survive