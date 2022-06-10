US-127 in Mason to close overnight due to bridge demolition

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is shutting down a portion of US-127 Friday night to demolish a bridge.

The closure will start at Cover Road, between Bellvue and Barnes roads, at 8 p.m.

It’s part of a multi-year resurfacing and bridge repair project in Ingham County. Construction is expected to last through Saturday afternoon.

More information on the project can be found on MDOT’s official website here.

