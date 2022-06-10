Tigers’ Mize needs Tommy John Surgery

DETROIT (WILX) - Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize will have Tommy John Surgery, Manager A.J. Hinch announced Friday.

Mize, the first overall pick for the Tigers in 2018, played only two games this season (0-1, 5.40 ERA) before getting hurt in mid-April.

According to Hinch, Mize’s Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) isn’t torn, but it’s stretched to a point where it’s lost its elasticity.

Last season, Mize went 7-9 with a 3.71 ERA.

