Tigers’ Mize needs Tommy John Surgery

He only played two games this season
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize catches a new ball after giving up a two-run home...
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize catches a new ball after giving up a two-run home run to Minnesota Twins designated hitter Josh Donaldson during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (WILX) - Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize will have Tommy John Surgery, Manager A.J. Hinch announced Friday.

Mize, the first overall pick for the Tigers in 2018, played only two games this season (0-1, 5.40 ERA) before getting hurt in mid-April.

According to Hinch, Mize’s Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) isn’t torn, but it’s stretched to a point where it’s lost its elasticity.

Last season, Mize went 7-9 with a 3.71 ERA.

