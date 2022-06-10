Spartans hire Sharonda McDonald-Kelley as new Softball coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans have a new softball coach, just under a month after longtime coach Jacquie Joseph stepped down.

Sharonda McDonald-Kelley is the new head coach for the Spartans, Athletic Director Alan Haller announced Friday.

McDonald-Kelley coached at Campbell University over the last four years, winning Big South Coach of the year in 2021 for taking the Camels to back to back conference tournament titles and winning the league’s regular season title.

She’s also coached at Ohio State, Florida, Texas Tech, LSU, Ohio and Texas Southern in assistant roles.

She was a four-time All-Big 12 selection when she played for Texas A&M from 2004-2007, and as a senior also helped the Aggies to their first Women’s College World Series appearance in 20 years.

