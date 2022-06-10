Advertisement

Spartans hire Sharonda McDonald-Kelley as new Softball coach

She was the coach at Campbell University for four years prior to coming to East Lansing
Campbell head coach Sharonda McDonald-Kelley before an NCAA softball game against Florida A&M...
Campbell head coach Sharonda McDonald-Kelley before an NCAA softball game against Florida A&M on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans have a new softball coach, just under a month after longtime coach Jacquie Joseph stepped down.

Sharonda McDonald-Kelley is the new head coach for the Spartans, Athletic Director Alan Haller announced Friday.

McDonald-Kelley coached at Campbell University over the last four years, winning Big South Coach of the year in 2021 for taking the Camels to back to back conference tournament titles and winning the league’s regular season title.

She’s also coached at Ohio State, Florida, Texas Tech, LSU, Ohio and Texas Southern in assistant roles.

She was a four-time All-Big 12 selection when she played for Texas A&M from 2004-2007, and as a senior also helped the Aggies to their first Women’s College World Series appearance in 20 years.

