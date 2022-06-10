Police officer charged with murder in Patrick Lyoya’s death -- Will a jury agree?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker filed a second-degree murder charge Thursday against the Grand Rapids police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya.

Read: ‘Not justified’ -- Grand Rapids officer charged with 2nd degree murder in Patrick Lyoya’s death

Christopher Schurr had an altercation with Lyoya during an April 4 traffic stop that ended with Lyoya face down on the ground and being shot in the back of the head. His death drew nationwide attention, which resulted in hundreds protesting Lyoa’s death, demanding charges and attending his funeral.

As charges came down, many who study the law were surprised Becker was going to try Schurr for second-degree murder.

Alicea Heady grew up in Lansing and attends Michigan State University. While she agrees with the decision to charge Schurr in Lyoya’s death, she said she doesn’t believe all police are bad and hopes these events will shine a light on the need for more training.

“I mean I know policing is hard and your job is scary -- credit out to all the police out there,” Heady said. “But, just kind of extra enforcement -- extra training maybe?”

Mark Dotson is an attorney and a professor at Cooley Law School. He said the murder charge is just the beginning. In the end, it will be a jury made up of people who live in Grand Rapids that will look at the evidence and determine whether or not Schurr should be convicted. Dotson said that’s almost unheard of.

“I’m surprised. We just don’t get second degree murder convictions against police officers,” Dotson said. “Charges -- let alone a conviction.”

Dotson, along with many others, expected a manslaughter charge -- an emotionally charged situation where the intent to kill was there, but not premediated. With second-degree murder, the prosecutor will have to prove there was a blatant disregard for human life. Dotson said that’s likely the right call, but he’s not sure the jury will agree.

“There is sufficient support for a second-degree charge. It’s just a matter of whether or not you can secure a conviction in this environment,” Dotson said. “And that’s something you won’t know until the jury comes back.”

Another surprise was the Kent County Prosecutor announcing he and his team will be trying the case. Dotson said high profile cases like this are typically handed over the Attorney General. While Dana Nessel isn’t taking over the case, she did respond to the charges announced Thursday.

“At the Department of Attorney General, we understand the exceptional resources needed to evaluate police-involved shooting deaths and I commend Prosecutor Becker, his team and the Michigan State Police for the exhaustive review conducted these last two months. We must now respect the judicial process and allow the facts of the case to be presented in court.”

Schurr has been on leave since the shooting. He is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.