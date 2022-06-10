In My View: Spartan basketball has a new challenge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball has prospered through the years with consistency in its assistant coaches -- but now Tom Izzo has lost three of his staff members basically in the past year.

Mike Garland is retiring this summer after 22 seasons in a variety of roles. Times change in college sports and MSU has made 25 consecutive NCAA tournaments in large measure I say because of a staff that could lure good players to East Lansing consistently.

It will perhaps be a new challenge moving forward.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.