In My View: Spartan basketball has a new challenge

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball has prospered through the years with consistency in its assistant coaches -- but now Tom Izzo has lost three of his staff members basically in the past year.

Mike Garland is retiring this summer after 22 seasons in a variety of roles. Times change in college sports and MSU has made 25 consecutive NCAA tournaments in large measure I say because of a staff that could lure good players to East Lansing consistently.

It will perhaps be a new challenge moving forward.

