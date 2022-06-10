Advertisement

Michigan man charged in Boy Scouts of America investigation found competent to stand trial

FILE - A close-up of a Boy Scout uniform
FILE - A close-up of a Boy Scout uniform(Tony Gutierrez | AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced the first person to be charged in the ongoing Boy Scouts of America (BSA) investigation will be headed back to court.

In March, after being he was extradited from New York upon release from prison for unrelated charges, Mark Chapman was charged in the 39th District Court in Macomb County with the following in two separate cases:

  • eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC); and
  • two counts of first-degree CSC.

After his arraignment, Chapman was sent for a competency evaluation. Judge Alyia Hakim has since found him competent to stand trial.

A new probable cause conference is scheduled for June 29 at 8:30 a.m.

The charges Chapman faces stem from alleged abuse against two victims at a time Chapman was involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Boy Scouts of America.

If you have information about the Boy Scouts of America that you think would help, the Attorney General’s office urges you to call the investigation tip line at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.

Previous coverage: AG Nessel releases PSA for Boy Scouts of America investigation

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Republican candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley
FBI: Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley arrested, home searched relating to Jan. 6
As gas prices continue to rise, Michiganders warned to not drive with an empty gas tank
The fire was reported just before 3 am Thursday 6/9/2022
Crews respond to large structure fire in Holt
Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart.
Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart
A 2-year-old boy was shot in Lansing on June 9, 2022.
2-year-old boy stable after shooting in Lansing

Latest News

It also fully funds the resources needed to hire mental health professionals and improves...
Whitmer to sign bill funding security at schools to protect students, funds mental health support
AG Nessel in Saginaw to highlight voter suppression
Craig to launch write-in campaign for Michigan governor
“I’m going to be the next governor” - Craig to launch write-in campaign for Michigan governor
Jan. 6 hearings, GOP candidate arrested, Lyoya decision, senior forklift races, and more
Now Desk Morning Edition - June 10, 2022