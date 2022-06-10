Michigan man charged in Boy Scouts of America investigation found competent to stand trial

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced the first person to be charged in the ongoing Boy Scouts of America (BSA) investigation will be headed back to court.

In March, after being he was extradited from New York upon release from prison for unrelated charges, Mark Chapman was charged in the 39th District Court in Macomb County with the following in two separate cases:

eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC); and

two counts of first-degree CSC.

After his arraignment, Chapman was sent for a competency evaluation. Judge Alyia Hakim has since found him competent to stand trial.

A new probable cause conference is scheduled for June 29 at 8:30 a.m.

The charges Chapman faces stem from alleged abuse against two victims at a time Chapman was involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Boy Scouts of America.

If you have information about the Boy Scouts of America that you think would help, the Attorney General’s office urges you to call the investigation tip line at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.

