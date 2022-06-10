Advertisement

Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of officer, woman in Miss.

Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the deaths of a police officer and a...
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the deaths of a police officer and a woman found at the scene of a shooting June 9, 2022, on 51st Avenue in Meridian, Mississippi.(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A multi-agency search continued in Mississippi on Friday for a man suspected in the killings of a police officer and a woman.

Meridian police Officer Kennis Croom and the unidentified woman were fatally shot Thursday, officials said.

The suspect was identified as Dante Marquez Bender, 31, who is described as about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 299 pounds.

He is believed to be driving a 2004 Black Nissan Armada with a tag reading “IMANI.” Bender may be armed and dangerous, officials said.

Anyone who sees him was told to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Bender or his whereabouts can call 911 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477. They may also call 1-855-642-5378 or send an email to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley
FBI: Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley arrested, home searched relating to Jan. 6
As gas prices continue to rise, Michiganders warned to not drive with an empty gas tank
The fire was reported just before 3 am Thursday 6/9/2022
Crews respond to large structure fire in Holt
Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart.
Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart
A 2-year-old boy was shot in Lansing on June 9, 2022.
2-year-old boy stable after shooting in Lansing

Latest News

It also fully funds the resources needed to hire mental health professionals and improves...
Whitmer to sign bill funding security at schools to protect students, funds mental health support
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden visiting LA port as high inflation persists as threat
U.S. Capitol Officer Caroline Edwards describes a "war scene" from the Jan. 6 riot. (CNN, POOL)
Jan. 6 hearing: Officer describes 'carnage'
AG Nessel in Saginaw to highlight voter suppression