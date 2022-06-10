Lansing Christian leads Div. 4 golf finals after day 1

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Christian Pilgrims hold a three-shot lead after day one of the Division 4 MHSAA State Golf Finals at Forest Akers West in East Lansing.

No. 4 player Caden Kinnas shot a 76 to lead the Pilgrims, while other Seniors Davis Garrett and William Combs each shot first round 80s on Friday.

Head Coach Jason Block says he knows his team can do better Saturday, and that has his confidence high.

“In terms of knowing where our team is capable of being, we’re right there,” he said. “A lot of it put us in position with Caden Kinnas coming in really strong, he’s playing as our four guy, and our one through three were okay today, but I know they can play better, and they know they can play better tomorrow...so it’s exciting to know that you came in a little bit tight, and we’re in a position where we’re going into day 2 in a strong position.”

