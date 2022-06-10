Advertisement

Ingham County crash injures two, under investigation

Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle(Jace Harper)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BUNKERHILL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A crash near the intersection of Catholic Church Road and Murray Road has sent two to the hospital, one with injuries police described as serious.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the area on Friday at approximately 7:30 A.M. for a crash involving two vehicles.

A 28-year-old Stockbridge man traveling in a car westbound on Catholic Church Road was struck head on by a pickup truck driven by a 31-year-old Stockbridge man attempting to turn north onto Murray Road. The man who had been driving the westbound car was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for serious injuries. The driver of the pickup sought his own medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team. Anyone with information on the crash has been asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

