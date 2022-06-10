Advertisement

“I’m going to be the next governor” - Craig to launch write-in campaign for Michigan governor

Craig to launch write-in campaign for Michigan governor
Craig to launch write-in campaign for Michigan governor
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is now launching a write-in campaign for the Republican nomination for Michigan governor.

This comes after his petition for governor was rejected by state officials because of too many fraudulent signatures.

Background: Michigan Supreme Court rejects GOP appeals

Craig made the official announcement Thursday night on Fox 2 Detroit’s Let It Rip saying “I’m going to be the next governor.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Republican candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley
FBI: Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley arrested, home searched relating to Jan. 6
As gas prices continue to rise, Michiganders warned to not drive with an empty gas tank
The fire was reported just before 3 am Thursday 6/9/2022
Crews respond to large structure fire in Holt
Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart.
Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart
A 2-year-old boy was shot in Lansing on June 9, 2022.
2-year-old boy stable after shooting in Lansing

Latest News

It also fully funds the resources needed to hire mental health professionals and improves...
Whitmer to sign bill funding security at schools to protect students, funds mental health support
AG Nessel in Saginaw to highlight voter suppression
FILE - A close-up of a Boy Scout uniform
Michigan man charged in Boy Scouts of America investigation found competent to stand trial
Jan. 6 hearings, GOP candidate arrested, Lyoya decision, senior forklift races, and more
Now Desk Morning Edition - June 10, 2022