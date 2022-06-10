“I’m going to be the next governor” - Craig to launch write-in campaign for Michigan governor

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is now launching a write-in campaign for the Republican nomination for Michigan governor.

This comes after his petition for governor was rejected by state officials because of too many fraudulent signatures.

Background: Michigan Supreme Court rejects GOP appeals

Craig made the official announcement Thursday night on Fox 2 Detroit’s Let It Rip saying “I’m going to be the next governor.”

