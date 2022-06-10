Free fishing, off-roading, state park entry during Michigan’s ‘Three Free’ weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders and visitors to the state can fish, ride off-road trails and visit state parks and boating access sites free of charge during the ‘Three Free’ weekend. That is running from Saturday, June 11 through Sunday, June 12.

Read: ‘World Series experience’ -- Michigan State University’s new softball coach

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger. “Whether you’re already an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our ‘Three Free’ Weekend makes it easy to discover a new hobby, visit a new park or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love.”

The activities that will be free throughout Michigan include:

Free Fishing Weekend. Fish for all in-season species, all weekend long, without a license. All other fishing regulations apply . To get more details or find a local event, visit Michigan.gov/FreeFishing

Free ORV Weekend . Legally ride 4,000 miles of designated routes and trails and the state’s six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. Visit Michigan.gov/ORVinfo for the latest ORV trail, safety and closure information.

Free state park entry. The DNR will waive the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks, 1,300 state-managed boating access sites and many other outdoor spaces. Learn more about all the Passport provides at Michigan.gov/RecreationPassport

The weekend is meant to encourage spending throughout Michigan while building fans of Michigan Parks and Recreation.

“Michigan’s outdoor recreation industry supports billions in state Gross Domestic Product and sustains 126,000 jobs and over $4.7 billion in wages and salaries in the state,” The Governor’s Office wrote in a release. “On average, every $1 invested in land conservation leads to $4 in economic benefit.”

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.