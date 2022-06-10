East Lansing’s Albert Avenue closed for construction Monday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers that rely on Albert Street in East Lansing are advised to find an alternate route Monday.

Albert Street, from M.A.C. Avenue to the pedestrian skywalk in downtown East Lansing, will be closed on June 13 from approximately 7-10 a.m.

City officials said in a release the closure is taking place so a hotel can install new equipment.

“The closure is to accommodate a construction crane that will be installing a mobile device on the roof of the Marriott Hotel,” they said. “Community members with questions can call the East Lansing Department of Public Works at 517-337-9459.”

The CVS Parking Garage located at 310 Albert Street will be open during the closure, but motorists will only be able to turn right when exiting. The CVS Pharmacy at 240 M.A.C. Avenue will also be open during the closure.

