Celebrating Okemos Music Academy’s new location

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos Music Academy has moved to a big, beautiful, state of the art 4,000 square foot building located at 2220 University Park Drive in Okemos.

Studio 10 stopped by their grand opening celebration which included food, children’s activities, a chance to win great prizes, and live music featuring former academy student and American Idol contestant Jacob Moran.

The academy is open seven days a week and has 25 fully background checked professional teachers on various instruments which makes it easy to find a lesson and time to fit busy schedules.

To sign up for summer lessons just call or text (517) 664-1110, visit www.lansingmusiclessons.com, or register in person or at the grand opening celebration.

