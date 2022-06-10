Celebrating Okemos Music Academy’s new location

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos Music Academy has moved to a big, beautiful, state of the art 4,000 square foot building located at 2220 University Park Drive in Okemos.

Studio 10 stopped by their grand opening celebration which included food, children’s activities, a chance to win great prizes, and live music featuring former academy student and American Idol contestant Jacob Moran.

The academy is open seven days a week and has 25 fully background checked professional teachers on various instruments which makes it easy to find a lesson and time to fit busy schedules.

To sign up for summer lessons just call or text (517) 664-1110, visit www.lansingmusiclessons.com, or register in person or at the grand opening celebration.

