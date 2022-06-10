Black bear believed to still be in the DeWitt Township area

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of DeWitt Township have been advised to take down their bird feeders and their store garbage inside as a black bear may still be in the area.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the removing bird feeders and garbage is an effort to make the black bear less likely to become accustomed to finding food easily around homes.

“The young black bear likes our community as much as we do,” DeWitt Township officials said on social media.

On June 3, the DNR had advised residents in the Wacousta area of a black bear that was spotted roaming nearby. The department believes the bear was following the Looking Glass River in search of new territory. According to experts, the bear is not likely a threat to safety.

“Black bears are not aggressive by nature and have a natural fear of humans,” said the DNR.

The DNR is optimistic that the bear will return to where it came from if it cannot find food sources easily.

Officials said that you should view the bear from a distance and if you wish to report a sighting, you can call the Rose Field Lake Office at 517-641-4092.

For more information on black bears you can go visit the DNR website and if you have beehives, click here.

