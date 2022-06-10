Advertisement

Avoid summer learning loss with local literacy camp

Literacy Camp
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Looking for a summer camp experience that you AND your child will LOVE?

The Literacy Camp is bringing the FUN back to learning & get ALL kids enjoying reading & writing with their in person camp in Delta Township at River’s Edge Community Church.

They offer half-day and full-day sessions throughout July!

Check out the video for more information.

To sign up: https://theliteracyladies.net/

