Avoid summer learning loss with local literacy camp
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Looking for a summer camp experience that you AND your child will LOVE?
The Literacy Camp is bringing the FUN back to learning & get ALL kids enjoying reading & writing with their in person camp in Delta Township at River’s Edge Community Church.
They offer half-day and full-day sessions throughout July!
Check out the video for more information.
To sign up: https://theliteracyladies.net/
