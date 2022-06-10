AG Nessel in Saginaw to highlight voter suppression

SAGINAW, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will join the Community Carnival in Saginaw to help encourage residents to vote and make them aware of voter suppression tactics that specifically target African American voters.

Nessel will be joined by State Representative Amos O’Neal and Saginaw’s mayor Brenda Moore.

The Community Carnival starts at noon, and Nessel will speak around 3 p.m. News 10 will have a live stream of Nessel’s remarks on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

