AG Nessel in Saginaw to highlight voter suppression

Nessel will be joined by State Representative Amos O’Neal and Saginaw’s mayor Brenda Moore.
(WJHG)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will join the Community Carnival in Saginaw to help encourage residents to vote and make them aware of voter suppression tactics that specifically target African American voters.

The Community Carnival starts at noon, and Nessel will speak around 3 p.m. News 10 will have a live stream of Nessel’s remarks on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

