19-year-old arrested in Walmart stabbing had tether

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Lansing Township Police were driving to a Walmart parking lot Thursday to respond to reports of a fight, they received a dire update. The dispatcher told responding officers that one of the people involved in the fight had stabbed the other.

Upon arrival officers located the man who had been stabbed, a 20-year-old, who was rushed to the hospital. The search began for the suspect in the stabbing, who had fled by that point.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and remains there for ongoing medical treatment. Their current condition is not known, though police say it is expected that they will survive.

Police said Friday they’ve taken a suspect into custody, 19-year-old Alejandro Valentine Valdez-Rivera. He is the ex-boyfriend of a woman who was with the victim at the Walmart.

“This incident was a targeted attack and not random,” Lansing Township Police said. “During the investigation it was learned that Valdez-Rivera is currently on bond through the Ingham County courts and on probation through Eaton County courts for various charges, and was wearing a tether.”

Lansing Township Police were able to use the tether information to locate Valdez-Rivera.

“This morning, Lansing Township Police Detective Randy Volosky sought and was granted an arrest warrant for Valdez-Rivera for Assault with Intent to Murder through the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office,” Lansing Police said. “It is expected that Valdez-Rivera will be arraigned at some point [Friday] afternoon.”

