Advertisement

19-year-old arrested in Walmart stabbing had tether

The victim is expected to survive
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Lansing Township Police were driving to a Walmart parking lot Thursday to respond to reports of a fight, they received a dire update. The dispatcher told responding officers that one of the people involved in the fight had stabbed the other.

Upon arrival officers located the man who had been stabbed, a 20-year-old, who was rushed to the hospital. The search began for the suspect in the stabbing, who had fled by that point.

Background: Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart

The victim was transported to a local hospital and remains there for ongoing medical treatment. Their current condition is not known, though police say it is expected that they will survive.

Police said Friday they’ve taken a suspect into custody, 19-year-old Alejandro Valentine Valdez-Rivera. He is the ex-boyfriend of a woman who was with the victim at the Walmart.

“This incident was a targeted attack and not random,” Lansing Township Police said. “During the investigation it was learned that Valdez-Rivera is currently on bond through the Ingham County courts and on probation through Eaton County courts for various charges, and was wearing a tether.”

Lansing Township Police were able to use the tether information to locate Valdez-Rivera.

“This morning, Lansing Township Police Detective Randy Volosky sought and was granted an arrest warrant for Valdez-Rivera for Assault with Intent to Murder through the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office,” Lansing Police said. “It is expected that Valdez-Rivera will be arraigned at some point [Friday] afternoon.”

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Republican candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley
FBI: Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley arrested, home searched relating to Jan. 6
As gas prices continue to rise, Michiganders warned to not drive with an empty gas tank
The fire was reported just before 3 am Thursday 6/9/2022
Crews respond to large structure fire in Holt
Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart.
Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart
A 2-year-old boy was shot in Lansing on June 9, 2022.
2-year-old boy stable after shooting in Lansing

Latest News

Hearing for Michigan officer charged in Lyoya shooting
Nessel will be joined by State Representative Amos O’Neal and Saginaw’s mayor Brenda Moore.
AG Nessel in Saginaw to highlight voter suppression
Temps soar soon, a tanker fire, an oil spill, Johnny Depp’s new album, and chicken for under a...
Now Desk Afternoon Edition - June 10, 2022
Michigan State University assistant basketball coach Mike Garland has announced his retirement.
MSU assistant basketball coach retires after 40 years of coaching, 22 with Spartans