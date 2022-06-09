Woman sentenced to life for fire that killed grandmother and 2 boys in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The woman who was convicted of setting fire to a home that killed two young boys and their grandmother in September 2020 has learned her fate.

On Wednesday, Judge Clinton Canady III sentenced Abbieana Williams to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In April, Williams was convicted of three counts of arson and three counts of first-degree murder after taking less than two hours to deliberate. State law mandates Willams be sentenced to life in prison without parole because she was convicted of first-degree murder.

More: Woman convicted of murder in fatal Lansing house fire

According to testimony in her trial, Williams threw a brick through the home of Melissa Westen, 53. Williams stopped to ask a neighbor if she could borrow a lighter, then set Westen’s couch and drapes on fire.

The house was fully engulfed within minutes. Westen and her two grandchildren, Aston Griffin, 8, and Jesse Kline IV, 4, were inside. All three died from smoke inhalation according to Michael Markey, a medical examiner with Sparrow.

Background: Two boys and 53-year-old woman die in Lansing house fire

“The fire spread so rapidly that Melissa Westen and her grandchildren ... were unable to escape the burning building,” Ingham County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Dewane said during opening statements of Williams’ jury trial in April. “They had absolutely no chance of escape.”

Her attorney, Duane Silverthorn, can appeal the conviction.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.