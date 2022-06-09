Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Morning Edition - An early morning fire in Holt, a flooded concert, a baby seal, and Tom Brady’s new ‘do

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to take a look at the forecast and if the rain will be returning.

Plus Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells check in with what’s trending this morning and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.!

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County highway crash
Vacant convent in Lansing may become adult care facility
Abandoned Lansing convent to be turned into a senior facility
Be on the lookout in Mid-Michigan for robbery suspect, police say
Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
‘Justice was served’ -- Lansing woman sentenced in fatal Jackson County shooting
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
‘Do I feel sorry for him? 100%. I do.’ - Mother of Oxford shooting victim sues officials, saying they could have avoided the tragedy

Latest News

The building is located near the intersection of Cedar Street and Hall Street.
Crews responding to large structure fire in Holt
The building is located near the intersection of Cedar Street and Hall Street.
Crews responding to large structure fire in Holt
The fire was reported just before 3 am Thursday 6/9/2022
Crews responding to large structure fire in Holt
First Alert Weather Thursday Morning Webcast 6/9/22