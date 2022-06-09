Advertisement

Twins Come to Deal With Sanchez

New York Yankees' Luke Voit, right, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run that scored...
New York Yankees' Luke Voit, right, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run that scored Gary Sanchez (24) during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Catcher Gary Sánchez and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a $9 million, one-year contract. The deal avoids an arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for next week. The agreement was at the midpoint of the $9.5 million Sánchez had asked for and the $8.5 million offered by the Twins. Sánchez hit .204 with 23 homers and 54 RBIs last year for the New York Yankees. They traded him to the Twins in March.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County highway crash
Republican candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley
FBI: Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley arrested, home searched relating to Jan. 6
As gas prices continue to rise, Michiganders warned to not drive with an empty gas tank
Be on the lookout in Mid-Michigan for robbery suspect, police say
Vacant convent in Lansing may become adult care facility
Abandoned Lansing convent to be turned into a senior facility

Latest News

FILE: Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays against Russia's Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina...
Record Prize Money at Wimbledon
Dustin Johnson of the United States plays from the 4th tee during the first round of the...
Saudi Golf League Begins
University of Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during the...
Michigan’s Harbaugh Donates All Of His Bonus Money
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Basketball Assistant Garland Retires