Advertisement

Shooting in Lansing leaves 2-year-old boy in critical condition

A 2-year-old boy was shot in Lansing on June 9, 2022.
A 2-year-old boy was shot in Lansing on June 9, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized Thursday following a shooting in Lansing.

According to authorities, it happened at about 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Northrup and Cedar streets. When police arrived, they said they found a 2-year-old that had been shot in the arm. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police believe it is an isolated incident and that there is not a current threat to the community.

News 10 cameras saw two people in the back seat of a police cruiser, but it is unknown if anyone has been arrested.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

As gas prices continue to rise, Michiganders warned to not drive with an empty gas tank
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County highway crash
The fire was reported just before 3 am Thursday 6/9/2022
Crews respond to large structure fire in Holt
Be on the lookout in Mid-Michigan for robbery suspect, police say
Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
‘Justice was served’ -- Lansing woman sentenced in fatal Jackson County shooting

Latest News

Prosecutor Chris Becker announced charges against Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr on...
‘Not justified’ -- Grand Rapids officer charged with 2nd degree murder in Patrick Lyoya’s death
Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart.
Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Biden administration diverting COVID funds toward vaccines