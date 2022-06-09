Shooting in Lansing leaves 2-year-old boy in critical condition
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized Thursday following a shooting in Lansing.
According to authorities, it happened at about 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Northrup and Cedar streets. When police arrived, they said they found a 2-year-old that had been shot in the arm. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.
Police believe it is an isolated incident and that there is not a current threat to the community.
News 10 cameras saw two people in the back seat of a police cruiser, but it is unknown if anyone has been arrested.
