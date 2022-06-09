Advertisement

Saudi Golf League Begins

Dustin Johnson of the United States plays from the 4th tee during the first round of the...
Dustin Johnson of the United States plays from the 4th tee during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(Alastair Grant | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, England (AP) - The Saudi-funded golf breakaway has started outside London, attempting to bring a sense of faux regal pageantry to the rebellion splitting the sport. On a course just outside north London, a band dressed as imitation infantrymen were there to proclaim the arrival of Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, two of the stars enticed from the PGA Tour to potentially earn hundreds of millions of dollars on the LIV Golf series. As their round began, the PGA Tour announced the defectors would be banished from future events. Johnson had already given up his PGA membership, but Mickelson is not ready to.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County highway crash
Republican candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley
FBI: Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley arrested, home searched relating to Jan. 6
As gas prices continue to rise, Michiganders warned to not drive with an empty gas tank
Be on the lookout in Mid-Michigan for robbery suspect, police say
Vacant convent in Lansing may become adult care facility
Abandoned Lansing convent to be turned into a senior facility

Latest News

New York Yankees' Luke Voit, right, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run that scored...
Twins Come to Deal With Sanchez
FILE: Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays against Russia's Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina...
Record Prize Money at Wimbledon
University of Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during the...
Michigan’s Harbaugh Donates All Of His Bonus Money
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Basketball Assistant Garland Retires