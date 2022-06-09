Advertisement

Record Prize Money at Wimbledon

FILE: Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays against Russia's Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina during the women's doubles third round match on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)(Alberto Pezzali | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-LONDON (AP) - Wimbledon will offer a record total of $50.5 million in player compensation but the singles champions will receive less than the pre-pandemic amount. The All England Club says prize money excluding per diems totals a record $48.8 million. The men’s and women’s singles winners will each earn $2.5 million, 14.9% less than in 2019. The overall prize money is an 11% increase over last year, when capacity was reduced because of coronavirus restrictions, and a 5.4% increase over 2019.

