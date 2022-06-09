Oil spill closes shipping between Lake Superior, Lake Huron

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WILX) - An oil spill near the Soo Locks closed shipping traffic Thursday on the St. Marys River between Lake Superior and Lake Huron.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the 5,300 gallon spill happened at about 10:30 a.m. Authorities said the spill originated from Algoma Steel.

Shipping traffic between the two Great Lakes reopened at about 4 p.m., but officials remained at the scene to monitor the situation.

The Coast Guard said it doesn’t anticipate the spill will impact further shipping traffic and they will have a better idea of the impact to the Great Lakes ecosystem Friday.

#Breaking #HappeningNow: @USCGGreatLakes is responding to report of an oil spill on the St. Mary’s River originating from Sault Ste. Marie, #Ontario. Read the full release here: https://t.co/zgyrpwXbYu — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) June 9, 2022

The last major oil spill in Michigan was the 2010 Kalamazoo River oil spill, when the Enbridge Line 6B pipeline burst and spilled more than one million gallons of crude oil into Talmadge Creek and the Kalamazoo River.

It remains one of the largest in-land oil spills ever experienced in the United States.

According to the Department of Justice, the Line 6B pipeline ruptured near Marshall, which set off alarms, but Enbridge “failed to recognize a pipeline had ruptured until at least 17 hours later. In the meantime, Enbridge had restarted Line 6B on two separate occasions on July 26, 2010, pumping additional oil into the ruptured pipeline causing additional discharges of oil into the environment.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.