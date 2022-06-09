Advertisement

Oil spill closes shipping between Lake Superior, Lake Huron

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WILX) - An oil spill near the Soo Locks closed shipping traffic Thursday on the St. Marys River between Lake Superior and Lake Huron.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the 5,300 gallon spill happened at about 10:30 a.m. Authorities said the spill originated from Algoma Steel.

Shipping traffic between the two Great Lakes reopened at about 4 p.m., but officials remained at the scene to monitor the situation.

The Coast Guard said it doesn’t anticipate the spill will impact further shipping traffic and they will have a better idea of the impact to the Great Lakes ecosystem Friday.

The last major oil spill in Michigan was the 2010 Kalamazoo River oil spill, when the Enbridge Line 6B pipeline burst and spilled more than one million gallons of crude oil into Talmadge Creek and the Kalamazoo River.

It remains one of the largest in-land oil spills ever experienced in the United States.

According to the Department of Justice, the Line 6B pipeline ruptured near Marshall, which set off alarms, but Enbridge “failed to recognize a pipeline had ruptured until at least 17 hours later. In the meantime, Enbridge had restarted Line 6B on two separate occasions on July 26, 2010, pumping additional oil into the ruptured pipeline causing additional discharges of oil into the environment.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County highway crash
Republican candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley
FBI: Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley arrested, home searched relating to Jan. 6
As gas prices continue to rise, Michiganders warned to not drive with an empty gas tank
Be on the lookout in Mid-Michigan for robbery suspect, police say
Vacant convent in Lansing may become adult care facility
Abandoned Lansing convent to be turned into a senior facility

Latest News

The bill would require all high school graduates in Michigan to take a personal finance class.
Michigan House passes bill requiring personal finance high school class
Michigan House passes bill requiring personal finance high school class
Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart.
Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart
Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart
Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart