Advertisement

In My View: Matt Patricia returns to the Patrioit

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - So many NFL coaches with solid resumes through the years who became the Detroit Lions head coach with little success.

Matt Patricia was thought to be an answer coming from the vaunted New England Patriots but as everyone knows he struggled and was fired. But he’s back with the Patriots and iconic Bill Belichick has enough faith in Patricia to make him offensive coordinator this fall to chase the Buffalo Bills for the divisional title.

Patricia a classic example of getting respect and success with one NFL franchise but no luck at all with the Lions.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County highway crash
Vacant convent in Lansing may become adult care facility
Abandoned Lansing convent to be turned into a senior facility
Be on the lookout in Mid-Michigan for robbery suspect, police say
Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
‘Justice was served’ -- Lansing woman sentenced in fatal Jackson County shooting
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
‘Do I feel sorry for him? 100%. I do.’ - Mother of Oxford shooting victim sues officials, saying they could have avoided the tragedy

Latest News

In My View: James Piot could have a PGA Tour career on his hands
In My View: Pitch clock will improve baseball
In My View: DeWitt High School athletics is consistently good
In My View: What a year for Michigan Big Ten sports