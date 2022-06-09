In My View: Matt Patricia returns to the Patrioit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - So many NFL coaches with solid resumes through the years who became the Detroit Lions head coach with little success.

Matt Patricia was thought to be an answer coming from the vaunted New England Patriots but as everyone knows he struggled and was fired. But he’s back with the Patriots and iconic Bill Belichick has enough faith in Patricia to make him offensive coordinator this fall to chase the Buffalo Bills for the divisional title.

Patricia a classic example of getting respect and success with one NFL franchise but no luck at all with the Lions.

