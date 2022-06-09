MSU Basketball Assistant Garland Retires

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s assistant basketball coach Mike Garland announced his retirement Thursday, effective August 1st. Garland, 68, has been a member of head coach Tom Izzo’s staff the past 22 years. The two became friends back in the 1970s when they were students together at Northern Michigan University.

