MSU Basketball Assistant Garland Retires

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s assistant basketball coach Mike Garland announced his retirement Thursday, effective August 1st. Garland, 68, has been a member of head coach Tom Izzo’s staff the past 22 years. The two became friends back in the 1970s when they were students together at Northern Michigan University.

