Michigan’s Harbaugh Donates All Of His Bonus Money

University of Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during the...
University of Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during the Michigan-Michigan State game in East Lansing on Oct. 30, 2021(WILX/Matt Schmucker)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh received $1.5 million in contract bonus money because his team won the Big Ten title and advanced to the final four playoffs last fall. Harbaugh donated all of that money to 210 various athletic department staffers forced to take pay cuts because of the Pandemic.

