Michigan’s Harbaugh Donates All Of His Bonus Money

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh received $1.5 million in contract bonus money because his team won the Big Ten title and advanced to the final four playoffs last fall. Harbaugh donated all of that money to 210 various athletic department staffers forced to take pay cuts because of the Pandemic.

