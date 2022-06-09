Michigan teachers want something to be done about learning loss

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During the pandemic, students missed out on a lot of time in the classroom -- and for many, bouncing back to learning hasn’t been easy.

“Students are doing substantially worse on benchmark achievements we would expect in a typical school year to the order of 30% points lower than they might normally be,” said Katharine Strunk.

Katharine Strunk is a professor of Education Policy and the faculty director at Michigan State University’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative. She said the research shows -- students just aren’t learning at the same rate during the pandemic as they were before COVID.

“These students have lost tremendous amounts of opportunities to learn,” said Strunk.

She’s referring to all students, but especially those who were enrolled in remote learning and those of Black and Latino backgrounds. And she said this isn’t a quick fix.

“Putting kids in front of qualified teachers and adults who can help them to learn and accelerate what they haven’t been learning over the next couple years,” Strunk said. “This is not a one time deal, this is not something we can just put into place for a summer and be done.”

And now with more and more teachers leaving the field, fixing the problem is a little harder. Here’s what Thomas Morgan from the Michigan Education Association thinks would help:

“Things like supporting the governor’s budget proposal for education, investing in our schools and making sure our schools and our kids have everything they need to be successful and help move our state forward,” said Morgan.

He said tackling the education shortage, so students have access to the help they need, is a good first step in the right direction.

The 2023 budget proposal would increase funding per student and increase funding to special education -- both by 5%.

Already this year, parents of nearly 6% of Michigan’s 3rd grader have received letters saying their child will be held back. That’s compared to nearly 5% of third grade students last year.

