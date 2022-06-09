Michigan GOP candidate charged for role in Capitol riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, was charged with a misdemeanor Thursday for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Kelley was arrested in western Michigan and awaits a court hearing in Grand Rapids, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said.

There was no immediate comment from Kelley's campaign.

Kelley's participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection has been widely known. In a court document, federal investigators filed photos of him in a baseball cap worn backward, trying to rally the pro-Donald Trump crowd.

Kelley is one of five candidates on the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.