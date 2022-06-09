Man critically injured in stabbing at Lansing Walmart.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in critical condition after being stabbed behind a Walmart in Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department told News 10 a woman and her boyfriend were in the parking lot of the Walmart off of Lake Lansing Road when they were approached by the woman’s old boyfriend.

A fight broke out, during which the old boyfriend pulled a knife and stabbed the woman’s current boyfriend multiple times. He then slashed tires in the parking lot and fled the scene in his vehicle.

The woman was not harmed in the altercation. Her boyfriend was taken to Sparrow hospital, where police say he is in critical condition.

Police are looking for who they believe to be the suspect in the stabbing, 19-year-old Alejandro Valentine Valdez-Vera. They say Valdez-Vera is driving a 2002 Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700.

