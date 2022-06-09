Local Music Academy Expands to Better Serve the Community

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos Music Academy has moved to a big, beautiful, state of the art 4,000 square foot building located at 2220 University Park Drive in Okemos.

The public is invited to the grand opening celebration scheduled for Friday, June 10th with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1pm and a family friendly open house from 4-7pm.

The celebration includes food, children’s activities, a chance to win great prizes, and live music featuring former academy student and American Idol contestant Jacob Moran. “We’ve doubled our size from our previous facility, which allows for a better music lesson experience and plenty of social distancing, everybody’s got to come and see this place,” says academy director John Dewey.

Dewey also says he’s very excited for the prize drawing, which includes an electric guitar, electric keyboard, a karaoke machine and the grand prize of an entire year of free music lessons.

The community is also in for a real treat to hear a rare live performance by Jacob Moran. “Jacob has the voice of one of god’s angels, you’ve got to hear him sing,” according to Dewey. Okemos Music Academy has been teaching the greater Lansing community “the music you want to learn” since 2000. “We were planning a big 20-year anniversary, but that was cancelled, so instead we’re celebrating 22 years in 2022 with a beautiful new facility and a big grand opening party”, says Dewey.

The academy is open seven days a week and has 25 fully background checked professional teachers on various instruments which makes it easy to find a lesson and time to fit busy schedules. To sign up for summer lessons just call or text (517) 664-1110, visit www.lansingmusiclessons.com, or register in person or at the grand opening celebration.

