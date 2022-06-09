Advertisement

Local Music Academy Expands to Better Serve the Community

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos Music Academy has moved to a big, beautiful, state of the art 4,000 square foot building located at 2220 University Park Drive in Okemos.

The public is invited to the grand opening celebration scheduled for Friday, June 10th with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1pm and a family friendly open house from 4-7pm.

The celebration includes food, children’s activities, a chance to win great prizes, and live music featuring former academy student and American Idol contestant Jacob Moran. “We’ve doubled our size from our previous facility, which allows for a better music lesson experience and plenty of social distancing, everybody’s got to come and see this place,” says academy director John Dewey.

Dewey also says he’s very excited for the prize drawing, which includes an electric guitar, electric keyboard, a karaoke machine and the grand prize of an entire year of free music lessons.

The community is also in for a real treat to hear a rare live performance by Jacob Moran. “Jacob has the voice of one of god’s angels, you’ve got to hear him sing,” according to Dewey. Okemos Music Academy has been teaching the greater Lansing community “the music you want to learn” since 2000. “We were planning a big 20-year anniversary, but that was cancelled, so instead we’re celebrating 22 years in 2022 with a beautiful new facility and a big grand opening party”, says Dewey.

The academy is open seven days a week and has 25 fully background checked professional teachers on various instruments which makes it easy to find a lesson and time to fit busy schedules. To sign up for summer lessons just call or text (517) 664-1110, visit www.lansingmusiclessons.com, or register in person or at the grand opening celebration.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County highway crash
Republican candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley
FBI: Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley arrested, home searched relating to Jan. 6
As gas prices continue to rise, Michiganders warned to not drive with an empty gas tank
Be on the lookout in Mid-Michigan for robbery suspect, police say
Vacant convent in Lansing may become adult care facility
Abandoned Lansing convent to be turned into a senior facility

Latest News

Love Lansing Like a Local
Having fun loving Lansing like a local at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment
Miles For Moms
Hannah’s House Shelter to Host 5K Fundraiser, Miles for Moms
ORS new facility
Injury treatment, pain management and more at a new location to serve Mid-Michigan
Michigan Farm Bureau
Ag film plastic recycling program provides place for farmers to recycle plastics