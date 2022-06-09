Advertisement

Jackson Blues Fest kicks off Thursday

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson is hosting music, food, and summer fun for the family to enjoy over the weekend.

The Jackson Blues Fest kicks off Thursday. The festival is at a new location this year, at Jurassic Golf on Wyland Drive in Jackson.

  • The event starts at 6 p.m. with Asamu Johnson and the Associates of Blues
  • At 7 p.m., T-Junction Blues Band will take the stage
  • The Bluetop Blues Band will play around 9 p.m.
  • And Nicky T and The Snake Charmers close out the night.

Admission to the event is $10 and kids under 12 are free.

