Having fun loving Lansing like a local at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Vice President/Marketing Communications at Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau, Tracy Padot, shares how you can Love Lansing Like a Local this summer with fun places like High Caliber Karting. Check out the attached videos for the fun!

