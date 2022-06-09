‘Not justified’ -- Grand Rapids officer charged with 2nd degree murder in Patrick Lyoya’s death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) — Christopher Schurr is facing a second degree murder charge in connection with the death of Patrick Lyoya.

Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker made the announcement Thursday afternoon in Grand Rapids.

Lyoya, 26, had an altercation with Schurr during an April 4 traffic stop that ended with Lyoya face down on the ground and being shot in the back of the head. His death drew nationwide attention, which resulted in hundreds protesting Lyoa’s death, demanding charges and attending his funeral.

Schurr told Lyoya that he stopped him because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle, according to video.

The family’s attorney said they believe video collected and released by police captured Lyoya resisting Schurr, not fighting him.

Schurr has been on leave since the shooting. He is expected to be arraigned Friday.

“At the Department of Attorney General, we understand the exceptional resources needed to evaluate police-involved shooting deaths and I commend Prosecutor Becker, his team and the Michigan State Police for the exhaustive review conducted these last two months. We must now respect the judicial process and allow the facts of the case to be presented in court.”

