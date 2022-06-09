Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer requests Pres. Biden declare a major disaster in Otsego County after tornado

The storm left widespread damage in the town’s business district, leaving 44 injured and 2 dead.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster in Otsego County.

Last month a strong tornado rolled through parts of Gaylord, injuring 44 people, and leaving two people dead.

The storm left widespread damage in the town’s business district. The two people who died lived in a mobile home park.

Gov. Whitmer is also asking for supplementary federal aid to help people with temporary housing, home repairs, and low-cost loans.

