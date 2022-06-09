As gas prices continue to rise, Michiganders warned to not drive with an empty gas tank

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of people are holding off on filling up their tank and hoping the price at the gas pump will go down.

Experts said driving around with your tank on empty could cost you more in the long run.

“I usually let it go pretty close to empty,” said Ana Chavez. “But I still fill up when I need to.”

“I drove in on ‘E,’ if that tells you anything,” said Yvelise Soto.

Chavez and Soto said they’re both guilty of not filling their gas tanks until they’re running on empty. As a new mother, Soto has been dealing with some financial turbulence on top of having to pay the high gas prices.

“I’ll go all week without trying to put money in my tank like I normally do,” Soto said. “But lately it’s just, you have to ride it out.”

Thor Taylor walked New 10 through what can happen when you drive around avoiding the orange gas light on the dashboard. In his experience working for O’Donnell’s Auto and Truck Repair, he said running on vapors can eventually burn out your fuel pump.

“It can cause that fuel pump to get too hot,” Taylor said. “When that level gets below a quarter of a tank, the pump is exposed to regular air. If you run it like that over a long period of time, that can cause the pump to burn up and shorten the life of the fuel pump.”

The average cost of a new fuel pump ranges from $200-1,000, depending on the vehicle. Taylor said if people are worried about saving money on gas, they should consider getting a tune-up to make sure their engines aren’t burning more fuel than they need to.

