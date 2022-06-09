Free hernia screenings at McLaren Greater Lansing on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday McLaren Greater Lansing is hosting a free hernia screening to help those who may be living in pain but fear surgery.

The screenings are with one of mid-Michigan’s general surgeons who use robotic-assisted methods to repair hernias.

McLaren says minimal invasive approaches can be used and, in some cases, can result in reduced recovery times and minimal scarring.

Appointments are limited and a reservation is required. If you would like to schedule a screening you can head to mclaren.org

