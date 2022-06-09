Advertisement

FDA seeks to fast track cancer drug

FDA seeks to fast track cancer drug
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fast track -- it’s when the Food and Drug Administration approves a drug months -- sometimes even a year -- faster than the normal process.

In 2021, the FDA approved 50 new drugs and 18 of them received fast track status. One of those drugs is being used for the first time to treat patients suffering from a rare cancer that has very few treatment options.

“Myelofibrosis is a chronic leukemia. It affects about 20,000 patients,” said Dr. Ruben Mesa. “It can progress to acute leukemia and sadly can be a fatal disease.”

It’s one of 40 chronic leukemias. It’s an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer that causes an enlarged spleen and disrupts a body’s normal production of blood cells. Mesa played a key role in the fast track approval for Pacritinib. The oral capsule is the first therapy approved for myelofibrosis patients with low platelet counts.

“So, people could have improvements in spleen and symptoms and that the blood counts stayed the same or improved, which was a significant benefit over our other historical therapies,” Mesa said.

Although the new drug has been fast-tracked and approved quickly by the FDA, the process to get there has been anything but fast. Mesa has been studying it more than a decade.

