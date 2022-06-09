Advertisement

Crews responding to large structure fire in Holt

The building is located near the intersection of Cedar street and Hall street.
The fire was reported just before 3 am Thursday 6/9/2022
The fire was reported just before 3 am Thursday 6/9/2022(WILX-TV)
By Seth Wells
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews are responding to a large structure fire in Holt just south of the intersection of Cedar street and Hall street. Calls came in reporting the structure fire shortly before 3 am Thursday.

News 10 was first on the scene as crews worked to get into position to fight the flames. Lansing, Mason, and Delhi Township Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Cedar street will be shut down between Holt Rd and Dallas Avenue while crews work to put out the fire.

This is a developing situation and News 10 will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

