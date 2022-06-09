Crews responding to large structure fire in Holt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews are responding to a large structure fire in Holt just south of the intersection of Cedar street and Hall street. Calls came in reporting the structure fire shortly before 3 am Thursday.

News 10 was first on the scene as crews worked to get into position to fight the flames. Lansing, Mason, and Delhi Township Fire Departments responded to the scene.

BREAKING: We are first on scene of an overnight fire in Holt. Large flames and a number of emergency personnel responding. We’ll have an update on @wilxTV News 10 Today pic.twitter.com/y5rSUCSMAn — Seth Wells (@SethTVSports) June 9, 2022

Cedar street will be shut down between Holt Rd and Dallas Avenue while crews work to put out the fire.

This is a developing situation and News 10 will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.